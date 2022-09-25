Port Finance Price Tops $0.0408 on Top Exchanges (PORT)

Port Finance (PORT) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, Port Finance has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Port Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Port Finance has a market cap of $88,274.29 and approximately $201,648.00 worth of Port Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002984 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010988 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071158 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10878282 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00147517 BTC.

Port Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,165,000 coins. Port Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Port Finance is a non-custodial money market protocol on Solana. Its goals are to bring a whole suite of interest rate products, including: variable rate lending, fixed-rate lending and interest rate swap to the Solana blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Port Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Port Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Port Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

