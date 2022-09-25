Premia (PREMIA) Price Tops $0.90

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Premia has a total market capitalization of $90.36 million and approximately $548,646.00 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Premia coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00004775 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Premia has traded 22% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Premia alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011025 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.07 or 0.00623836 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00134649 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $345.29 or 0.01824794 BTC.

Premia Profile

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Premia’s official Twitter account is @PremiaFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official website is premia.finance.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Premia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Premia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.