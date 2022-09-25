Primecoin (XPM) Price Hits $0.0384 on Top Exchanges

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $488.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 42,407,282 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

