ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on ProKidney in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ProKidney Stock Performance

ProKidney stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. ProKidney has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.64.

About ProKidney

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology, engages in developing cellular therapy candidates. It is developing Renal Autologous Cell Therapy, an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in a Phase III development program, as well as Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease; and Phase I clinical trial for patients with congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract.

