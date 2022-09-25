ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.17% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on ProKidney in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
ProKidney Stock Performance
ProKidney stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. ProKidney has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.64.
About ProKidney
ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology, engages in developing cellular therapy candidates. It is developing Renal Autologous Cell Therapy, an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in a Phase III development program, as well as Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease; and Phase I clinical trial for patients with congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract.
