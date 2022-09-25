ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $402,000. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 51.2% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $82.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.41. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

