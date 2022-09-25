ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $88.81

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.81 and traded as low as $77.24. ProShares Ultra Health Care shares last traded at $78.93, with a volume of 6,308 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.81 and a 200-day moving average of $91.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 29,166 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the 2nd quarter worth $948,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the 2nd quarter worth $910,000.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

