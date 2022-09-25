Pussy Financial Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PUSSY)

Pussy Financial (PUSSY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Pussy Financial has a total market cap of $440,419.00 and approximately $14,005.00 worth of Pussy Financial was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pussy Financial has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Pussy Financial coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pussy Financial Coin Profile

Pussy Financial’s launch date was May 3rd, 2021. Pussy Financial’s total supply is 218,398,529,553 coins. Pussy Financial’s official Twitter account is @PUSSYFinancial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pussy Financial is https://reddit.com/r/Pussytoken. The official website for Pussy Financial is pussy.financial.

Pussy Financial Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PUSSY is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain, and the project is founded on the fundamental idea that any owner of liquidity can and should look at their liquidity as a unique primary asset. Based on this theory, PUSSY FINANCIAL will launch its native token PUSSY on Uniswap, however, this token will not be sold through the conventional methods of presale/private sale.”

