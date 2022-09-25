Pussy Financial (PUSSY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14,005.00

Pussy Financial (PUSSY) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, Pussy Financial has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Pussy Financial coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pussy Financial has a market capitalization of $440,973.00 and $14,005.00 worth of Pussy Financial was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Pussy Financial’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2021. Pussy Financial’s total supply is 218,398,529,553 coins. The Reddit community for Pussy Financial is https://reddit.com/r/Pussytoken. Pussy Financial’s official website is pussy.financial. Pussy Financial’s official Twitter account is @PUSSYFinancial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PUSSY is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain, and the project is founded on the fundamental idea that any owner of liquidity can and should look at their liquidity as a unique primary asset. Based on this theory, PUSSY FINANCIAL will launch its native token PUSSY on Uniswap, however, this token will not be sold through the conventional methods of presale/private sale.”

