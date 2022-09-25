Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Decreased by Analyst

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Bio-Techne in a research note issued on Thursday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Bio-Techne’s current full-year earnings is $7.73 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TECH. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $475.00.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $291.06 on Friday. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $283.41 and a 12 month high of $540.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.94.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,447,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

