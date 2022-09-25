Quadrise Fuels International’s (QFI) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Quadrise Fuels International Trading Up 1.2 %

LON QFI opened at GBX 1.24 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Quadrise Fuels International has a one year low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 4.47 ($0.05). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.38 million and a PE ratio of -4.12.

Insider Activity

In other Quadrise Fuels International news, insider Andy Morrison purchased 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($8,458.19).

About Quadrise Fuels International

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation plants, industrial and upstream oil applications, and marine diesel engines in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

