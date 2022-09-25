QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.2% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 987.5% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.0 %

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,681,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,107,096. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $136.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

