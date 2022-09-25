Quark (QRK) Price Tops $0.0034

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 25th. Quark has a market cap of $957,657.39 and $21,919.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded up 71.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 281,809,888 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc.

Buying and Selling Quark

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.