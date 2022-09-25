Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Tops $0.0001

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $557,558.00 and approximately $26,543.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 41.9% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,931.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00150597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00282231 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.76 or 0.00748814 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $113.97 or 0.00602020 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.03 or 0.00602827 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 10,503,174,204 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles.Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.