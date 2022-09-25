Raze Network (RAZE) Trading 14.6% Lower This Week

Raze Network (RAZE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Raze Network has a market cap of $452,475.00 and $51,604.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010894 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070640 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10799164 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s genesis date was March 25th, 2021. Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raze Network is raze.network.

Buying and Selling Raze Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Raze Network is a substrate-based, cross-chain privacy protocol built for the growing DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystem. Applying zkSNARKS to the Zether framework, Raze is an EVM-compatible layer-2 middleware that will enable end-to-end anonymity for decentralized applications running on the Ethereum, Polkadot, and Binance Smart Chain networks. More chain integrations are planned in the near future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.