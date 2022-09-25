ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.72 million and $21,239.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005182 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009732 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00724008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000426 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000406 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 31,250,741,321 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

