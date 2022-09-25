Reef Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Reef has a total market cap of $45.36 million and approximately $57.96 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Reef Coin Profile

Reef uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 8,946,352,655 coins. The official website for Reef is reef.finance. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/ReefDeFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

