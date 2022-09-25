Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Regional Management from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Regional Management Price Performance

NYSE:RM opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.42. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 42.38, a current ratio of 42.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.44.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

In other news, Director Philip V. Bancroft acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.65 per share, with a total value of $251,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,783.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,652 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $488,493.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,758,809.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip V. Bancroft bought 6,500 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $251,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,605 shares in the company, valued at $641,783.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 58,052 shares of company stock worth $2,187,208 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Regional Management by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $722,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Regional Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regional Management by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 174,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

