Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 804.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,069 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $132.98 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.13 and a 12-month high of $178.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.