Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 3,471 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,250,000 after buying an additional 14,980,189 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,207,553 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $438,323,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after buying an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

