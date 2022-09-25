Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after buying an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,060,325,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in McDonald’s by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.39.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $245.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.85. The firm has a market cap of $180.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile



McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

