Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,427 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $84.29 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

