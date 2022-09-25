Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 186 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,824,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,696,000 after acquiring an additional 457,067 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,524,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,591,000 after buying an additional 302,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.37. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on DFS shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.