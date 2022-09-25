Research Analysts’ New Coverage for September 25th (AAMC, AAU, ATTO, BSQR, CFRX, CPSH, ENG, ENZ, EPZM, EYES)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, September 25th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

