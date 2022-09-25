Revain (REV) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Revain (REV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, Revain has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Revain coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Revain has a total market cap of $66.35 million and approximately $912,738.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wirex Token (WXT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000254 BTC.

YbCoin (YBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Revain Profile

REV is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,056,346,012 coins. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

