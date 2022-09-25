Revain (REV) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Revain (REV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, Revain has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Revain coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Revain has a total market cap of $66.35 million and approximately $912,738.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- DigiByte (DGB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Wirex Token (WXT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000203 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- YbCoin (YBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000475 BTC.
Revain Profile
REV is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,056,346,012 coins. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Revain
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.