REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX American Resources Price Performance

NYSE REX opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.45. REX American Resources has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $37.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REX American Resources

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REX American Resources will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 265.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 31,024 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 20.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 57.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 184.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 38,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,858,000 after buying an additional 51,476 shares during the last quarter. 27.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About REX American Resources

(Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.