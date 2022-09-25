Richard William Keith Morrison Purchases 10,000 Shares of Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL) Stock

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL – Get Rating) Director Richard William Keith Morrison acquired 10,000 shares of Premium Nickel Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 1.48 per share, with a total value of 14,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,246,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately 4,804,757.84.

Premium Nickel Resources Stock Down 11.4 %

PNRL stock traded down 0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching 1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 220,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,289. Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. has a one year low of 1.38 and a one year high of 2.60.

About Premium Nickel Resources

North American Nickel Inc engages in the exploration and development of nickel-copper-cobalt resources. It focuses on developing the Selebi Project, which covers an area of 11,504 hectares located near the town of Selebi Phikwe, Botswana. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

