Richard William Keith Morrison Purchases 10,000 Shares of Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL) Stock

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL – Get Rating) Director Richard William Keith Morrison acquired 10,000 shares of Premium Nickel Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 1.48 per share, with a total value of 14,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,246,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately 4,804,757.84.
Premium Nickel Resources Stock Down 11.4 %
PNRL stock traded down 0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching 1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 220,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,289. Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. has a one year low of 1.38 and a one year high of 2.60.
About Premium Nickel Resources
