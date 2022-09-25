Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RIGL. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.96.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RIGL opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $190.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 406.57%. The firm had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 209.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,937,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,254 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 861,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 102.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 168,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 85,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,421,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 308.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 56,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.