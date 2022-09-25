Rodgers & Associates LTD Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,558 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,712 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $31.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $35.58. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.