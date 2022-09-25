Rodgers & Associates LTD Grows Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.68% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $9,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,563.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,447,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,395,000 after buying an additional 5,120,012 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 706.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,142,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,039,000 after buying an additional 2,752,708 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,644.6% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,173,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,345 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $48,836,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 509.8% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,037,000 after purchasing an additional 297,399 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYV opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.92 and its 200 day moving average is $65.46. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.