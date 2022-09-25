Rodgers & Associates LTD Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.4% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,624,000 after purchasing an additional 468,184 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,668.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 352,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,508,000 after purchasing an additional 348,244 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,324,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,834,000 after purchasing an additional 130,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 211,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,196,000 after purchasing an additional 93,737 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $172.36 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $166.75 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.17.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

