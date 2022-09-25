Rodgers & Associates LTD Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 13,964 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,998. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.