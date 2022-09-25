Rodgers & Associates LTD Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.06. 1,386,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,667. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.55 and its 200-day moving average is $146.19. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.41 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

