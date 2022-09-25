Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €145.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SU. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($163.27) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €114.40 ($116.73) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €126.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of €130.21. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($77.90).

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

