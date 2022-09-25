Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHFGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ceres Power from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceres Power presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,150.00.

Ceres Power Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPWHF opened at $4.14 on Thursday. Ceres Power has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

