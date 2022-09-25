Royal Bank of Canada Raises ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$27.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AETUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ARC Resources from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AETUF stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

ARC Resources Cuts Dividend

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0904 per share. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

About ARC Resources

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.