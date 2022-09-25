RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2022

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBLGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RMBL. DA Davidson increased their price objective on RumbleON to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of RumbleON from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

RumbleON Price Performance

NASDAQ RMBL opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. RumbleON has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $48.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $294.83 million, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 2.51.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $546.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.77 million. RumbleON had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RumbleON will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RumbleON

In other RumbleON news, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,717 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $44,848.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,229.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RumbleON

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RumbleON by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 394,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after buying an additional 123,895 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 869,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,754,000 after purchasing an additional 81,971 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in RumbleON by 23.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RumbleON

(Get Rating)

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.