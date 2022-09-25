RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RMBL. DA Davidson increased their price objective on RumbleON to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of RumbleON from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ RMBL opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. RumbleON has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $48.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $294.83 million, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 2.51.

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $546.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.77 million. RumbleON had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RumbleON will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other RumbleON news, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,717 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $44,848.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,229.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RumbleON by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 394,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after buying an additional 123,895 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 869,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,754,000 after purchasing an additional 81,971 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in RumbleON by 23.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

