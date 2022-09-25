RUSH COIN (RUSH) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $19.50 Million

RUSH COIN (RUSH) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. RUSH COIN has a total market capitalization of $19.50 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of RUSH COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RUSH COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RUSH COIN has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011025 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.07 or 0.00623836 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014336 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00134649 BTC.

RUSH COIN Coin Profile

RUSH COIN was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. RUSH COIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins. The official website for RUSH COIN is rushcoin.io. RUSH COIN’s official Twitter account is @HashRushGame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RUSH COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “RUSHCOIN Platform is a blockchain platform for social games and online/offline commodity transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RUSH COIN directly using US dollars.

