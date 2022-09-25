Sabal Trust CO Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

VGT opened at $319.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.50 and a 200 day moving average of $362.68. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

