SAFE DEAL (SFD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,258.00

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00003410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $1,258.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00092557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00076419 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00031527 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00019533 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00008053 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000285 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SFD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2020. SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,206,567 coins and its circulating supply is 4,179,653 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Deal Project started from an anonymous P2P exchange platform for coins, files & information powered by its own SFD coin. Now Project has grown into an ecosystem to build Dapps connecting classic coins with smart blockchains. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Reddit | BitcoinTalk “

