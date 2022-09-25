Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Position Increased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,584,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,908 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.47% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $226,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.21. The stock had a trading volume of 668,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,538. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $59.48 and a one year high of $74.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

