Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Scotgold Resources Trading Down 1.6 %
SGZ opened at GBX 63.50 ($0.77) on Thursday. Scotgold Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 55.25 ($0.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 90 ($1.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.82. The company has a market cap of £37.80 million and a P/E ratio of -7.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 69.48.
Scotgold Resources Company Profile
