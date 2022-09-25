Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBCF. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,109,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.