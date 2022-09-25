Seigniorage Shares Reaches Market Capitalization of $128,329.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $128,329.00 and $14,792.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ launch date was September 21st, 2020. Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar Protocol is a 2 token protocol comprising of Dollars and Shares. Dollars will be the object of stabilization and Shares will be the instrument to invest and participate in the upside of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

