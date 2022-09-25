Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Sekisui House Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SKHSY opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sekisui House has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.63.
About Sekisui House
