Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293,549 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,649 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $67,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Shell by 1.6% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 27,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $48.11 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.89. The firm has a market cap of $184.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

