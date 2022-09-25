Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on PZ Cussons from GBX 192 ($2.32) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

PZC opened at GBX 200.50 ($2.42) on Thursday. PZ Cussons has a 12-month low of GBX 177.80 ($2.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 230.06 ($2.78). The stock has a market cap of £859.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,227.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 202.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 200.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12.

PZ Cussons Increases Dividend

PZ Cussons Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.73 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $2.67. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.67%.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

