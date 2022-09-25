Solanium One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.44 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Solanium has a market capitalization of $8.04 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0804 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Solanium has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00011093 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071158 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10878282 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Solanium Profile

Solanium’s launch date was May 7th, 2021. Solanium’s total supply is 99,999,858 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Solanium’s official website is www.solanium.io.

Solanium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solanium is a decentralized fundraising and trading platform on the Solana blockchain. Solanium is a go-to platform for the Solana blockchain, allowing users to invest in the hottest Solana projects, stake their tokens, trade on Solanium DEX, manage their Solana wallet and participate in the (future) governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

