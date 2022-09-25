SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,758 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned about 0.33% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $68.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.74. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.38 and a 1-year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

