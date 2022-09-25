SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Holdings Lifted by Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $188,748,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after buying an additional 1,182,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,352,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,931.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,110,000 after buying an additional 688,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $31,458,000.

XBI stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,898,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,533,894. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.82. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

