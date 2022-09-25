Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $345.00 million-$365.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.36 million.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $327.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.93. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $17.95.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $351.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

SPWH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.